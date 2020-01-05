Live Now
Houston pedestrian killed on U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis Parish

Posted: / Updated:
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Houston man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking along U.S. 165 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Leon Marv Johnson, 52, of Houston, Tx., was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a 2005 Toytoa Tundra driven by Joseph S. Fairfield, 75, of Iowa, La. The crash occurred about 1.5 miles north of Carl Hoppe Road.

Fairfield was traveling south in the outside lane, according to Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal. Fairfield was restrained and was not injured. Toxicology tests from both Johnson and Fairfield were taken and submitted for analysis.

Senegal said troopers are urging pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

