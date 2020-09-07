Houston man killed in weekend shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police said three people were shot, one fatally, in an incident on N. Landry Drive over the weekend.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed late Saturday that 21-year-old Eric Walker of Houston, was killed in the incident.

According to NIPD Police Chief Todd D’Albor, the three men were shot when someone opened fire after a vehicle pulled up to a building on N. Landry Drive.

D’Albor said the shots were fired from outside the building, hitting the three people inside the structure.

He said the two people injured are currently out on bail for other alleged crimes in Vermilion and Acadia parishes and are alleged to have ties to the Gremlins gang that had been reported operating out of Abbeville.

Aaron Carter, one of the two injured people, is currently out on bond in relation to two separate murder investigations, D’Albor said.

Carter is accused in the 2016 shooting death of Chazton Guidry in Vermilion Parish.

A second wounded victim, 19-year-old Journal Kelly, had been arrested July 10 in Abbeville after leading police on a chase which ended with Kelly hitting an Abbeville Police patrol car, flipping it into a ditch, D’Albor said.

Kelly was arrested on charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, simple burglary and 122 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

D’Albor said police have persons of interest and that the investigation into the shootings is ongoing.