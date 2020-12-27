House fire in St. Mary Parish injures one

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A house fire in the Sorrell community injured one person and damaged a bedroom.

According to St. Mary Parish Fire Chief Clarence Clark, the fire happened Christmas night on Desonier Road.

Clark said when firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the front door of the structure.

He said, however, that the fire had been knocked down by the quick thinking of someone inside the structure prior to their arrival.

Once inside, firefighters located a male victim inside a bedroom who had burns to his arm area.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered non life threatening, Clark said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Clark said.

“District 11 Fire would like to remind persons living inside our Fire District that we have free smoke alarms at the station ready to be installed Free Alarms are provided by the Louisiana State Fire Marshals Officer Operation Save a Live and The American Red Cross.”

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, call 337-276-6650 for more information.