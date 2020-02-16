Live Now
House fire in Scott started in fireplace, no injuries reported

Local

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Fire crews in Scott were able to quickly get a house fire under control and extinguished.

The fire happened Saturday just after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Paul Boudreaux Road.

Both occupants were able to safely escape without injury, Chief Chad Sonnier said.

He said when firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the attic area of the home and determined that a fire in the fireplace had spread to the attic area of the structure.

Firefighters were able to access the roof and extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported and their was only minimal damage to the house, Sonnier said.

