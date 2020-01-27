Live Now
House fire in New Iberia being investigated after officials ‘smelled petroleum’

Local
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– An investigation is ongoing into an early morning house fire in New Iberia.

Monday, around 12:30 am, the New Iberia Fire Department received a call of a house on fire at Park Avenue and Lewis Street.

Officials say the caller reported hearing “an explosion” then looking out to see their neighbor’s porch on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the remainder of the house. While they were there, NIFD officials say firefighters “smelled petroleum.”

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to NIFD.

