House fire caused by improper disposal of fireworks captured on video

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A Lafayette home caught fire overnight during a 4th of July celebration.

The Scott fire chief says the fire was caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

Neighbors tell News Ten their neighbors were lighting fireworks and disposed of a firework box in a trash bin next to their home. The box, however, was still lit.

“It was probably around midnight, and we were sitting in the living room watching tv. I heard a fire truck come racing down the street,” Jennifer Carnevale, who lives down the street, said.

“We basically walked over this direction and saw flames coming from the roof over there.”

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says the family living in the home put fireworks that had been popped earlier into a plastic trash bin next to their home.

The smoke smoldered inside the bin, and the fire spread up the wall and into the attic.

“They had all the firetrucks, probably about four or five firetrucks fighting the fire with the hoses. I would say the flames were probably about 10 to 15 feet high,” neighbors say.

You can still see what’s rest of the trash can, where the fire started. All that remains now are the wheels.

“It burned for quite a long time. We were out here, probably from about midnight to around 3 a.m.,” a neighbor added.

Officials say the fire was contained to the home. There was major fire damage in the attic and minor damage in the living area.

The family living in the home escaped safely when they smelled smoke. One firefighter was injured.