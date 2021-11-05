Houma man wanted for questioning in a shooting at a local business

St. Mary Parish (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that occulted on Oct. 25., according to a news release.

The shooting was reported at a business located on Northwest Blvd, according to the statement. Armaj Harvey, 18, of Houma, La, is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information regarding whereabouts of Harvey is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at 337-828-1716. You may remain anonymous