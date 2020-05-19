Hotter, More Humid, and Breezy Today

Live Now
Summer-like heat and humidity is slowly moving into Acadiana. A warmer morning will be followed by a hotter and more humid afternoon this Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to easily reach the upper 80s during the hottest part of the day with a heat index climbing into the lower 90s for much of Acadiana. Conditions remain breezy as southwest winds kick up to 10-20 mph with skies turning partly cloudy. Rain chances look to return tomorrow.

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

