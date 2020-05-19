Hotter, More Humid, and Breezy Today

EUNICE, La. -- (KLFY) For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began the Louisiana Department of Health released full information on the amounts of coronavirus cases and deaths inside each of the state's nursing homes.

As of Monday, May 18, 31% of confirmed cases in Acadiana are from nursing home residents or staff, and 56% of the region's deaths are from nursing home residents. 40% of Acadiana's nursing homes haven't experienced a single case from a resident or staff member.