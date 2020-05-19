Summer-like heat and humidity is slowly moving into Acadiana. A warmer morning will be followed by a hotter and more humid afternoon this Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to easily reach the upper 80s during the hottest part of the day with a heat index climbing into the lower 90s for much of Acadiana. Conditions remain breezy as southwest winds kick up to 10-20 mph with skies turning partly cloudy. Rain chances look to return tomorrow.
Hotter, More Humid, and Breezy Today
Abbeville71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Tonight
71°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Crowley71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Opelousas70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Breaux Bridge71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Tonight
71°F Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
New Iberia71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
