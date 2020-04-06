Hotter and More Humid this Week with Higher Rain Chances Coming

1  of  2
Local
Hotter more humid weather is expected to move into Acadiana over the next few days. Starting this Monday afternoon through Thursday, high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Humidity levels should ramp up tonight. Isolated showers and storms are possible today as rain chances remain low until Thursday. A larger disturbance will bring a higher likelihood for scattered showers and storms during the end of this week and weekend.

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

