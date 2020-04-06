Hotter more humid weather is expected to move into Acadiana over the next few days. Starting this Monday afternoon through Thursday, high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Humidity levels should ramp up tonight. Isolated showers and storms are possible today as rain chances remain low until Thursday. A larger disturbance will bring a higher likelihood for scattered showers and storms during the end of this week and weekend.
Hotter and More Humid this Week with Higher Rain Chances Coming
Abbeville65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous