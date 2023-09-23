Not feeling like Fall through the next week with temperatures reaching the low-mid 90s each afternoon. We’ll also keep daily storm chances in the forecast.

For today, highs will reach the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be isolated both today and tomorrow, with expected storm coverage of around 20% each day.

By Monday, an upper-level feature will move over the area, which will locally enhance the storms. Storm chances could be in the 50-60% on Monday with highs reaching the low 90s before the storms, which should be primarily during the afternoon hours.

An upper-level weakness will continue to sit overhead Tuesday through Friday, keeping scattered storms in the forecast each day. Highs will be in the lower 90s each afternoon with morning starts in the lower 70s.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Ophelia has made landfall across North Carolina and is continuing to move inland and weaken.

A new system will soon develop across the eastern Atlantic, primarily working westward through the next few days.