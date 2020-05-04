Hot Start to Week with Cooler Weather Coming for Mother’s Day Weekend

1  of  2
Local
Posted:

Monday is starting off mild and foggy. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 am for central and eastern Acadiana. Visibility could fall below 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas. A foggy morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s.

Looking even hotter tomorrow with isolated rain for the evening hours. After a slight cool down mid-week, the next disturbance rolls in on Friday bringing with it scattered showers and storms. Cooler and mostly sunny weather is expected over the Mother’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

