Hot Start to Week with Cooler Weather Coming for Mother’s Day Weekend

Monday is starting off mild and foggy. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 am for central and eastern Acadiana. Visibility could fall below 1/4 of a mile or less in some areas. A foggy morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s.
Looking even hotter tomorrow with isolated rain for the evening hours. After a slight cool down mid-week, the next disturbance rolls in on Friday bringing with it scattered showers and storms. Cooler and mostly sunny weather is expected over the Mother’s Day Weekend.