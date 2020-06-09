The weather is mostly returning to normal this Tuesday as we are no longer under much of an influence from Tropical Depression Cristobal. This morning is very warm and muggy as temperatures sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The very warm start will lead to a hot and steamy afternoon as highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. Heat Index values could push into the lower 100s along with breezy conditions throughout the day. Unlike yesterday, rain chances will be lower, as only a few showers and storms are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Hot, Muggy, and Breezy Today with a Few Showers and Storms
Abbeville79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous