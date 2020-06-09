Live Now
Hot, Muggy, and Breezy Today with a Few Showers and Storms

The weather is mostly returning to normal this Tuesday as we are no longer under much of an influence from Tropical Depression Cristobal. This morning is very warm and muggy as temperatures sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The very warm start will lead to a hot and steamy afternoon as highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. Heat Index values could push into the lower 100s along with breezy conditions throughout the day. Unlike yesterday, rain chances will be lower, as only a few showers and storms are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
75°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
75°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
75°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
75°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
76°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

