Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s, so it will feel pleasant. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s, and it will be a little more humid. Both days will be dry. We will see a chance of showers late Thursday and early Friday as a cold front moves through Acadiana. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Much cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
