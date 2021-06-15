Hot and Muggy with Afternoon Storms this Tuesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana will be dealing with more summer-like heat and humidity today but rain chances should be higher during the afternoon compared to yesterday.

A very warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon. The heat index will range in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected for the afternoon as rain chances increase to 40%-50%. There is a very low risk for severe weather as a few storms could produce damaging winds later today. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under a Marginal Risk which is considered a 1 out of 5 for likelihood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

83°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

81°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

82°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

82°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

82°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar