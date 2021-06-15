Hot and Muggy with Afternoon Storms this Tuesday

Acadiana will be dealing with more summer-like heat and humidity today but rain chances should be higher during the afternoon compared to yesterday.





A very warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon. The heat index will range in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected for the afternoon as rain chances increase to 40%-50%. There is a very low risk for severe weather as a few storms could produce damaging winds later today. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under a Marginal Risk which is considered a 1 out of 5 for likelihood.