Hot and Muggy Start to July with Hazy Skies Across Acadiana

July is starting off where June ended with hot and extremely humid weather for Acadiana. A very warm morning with temperatures in the upper 70s will be followed by another hot and steamy afternoon as highs near 92°. Heat Index values are expected to stay around 100-105° through much of the afternoon as rain chances run at 20%.

You may notice more hazy skies today and tomorrow as another large plume of Saharan dust sits over the region. The highest concentration will happen this evening and throughout Thursday. No major issues are expected but sensitive groups with asthma or allergies could see impacts breathing if outside for an extended period of time.