Hot and Muggy Start to July with Hazy Skies Across Acadiana

July is starting off where June ended with hot and extremely humid weather for Acadiana. A very warm morning with temperatures in the upper 70s will be followed by another hot and steamy afternoon as highs near 92°. Heat Index values are expected to stay around 100-105° through much of the afternoon as rain chances run at 20%.

You may notice more hazy skies today and tomorrow as another large plume of Saharan dust sits over the region. The highest concentration will happen this evening and throughout Thursday. No major issues are expected but sensitive groups with asthma or allergies could see impacts breathing if outside for an extended period of time.

Clear

Abbeville

84°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Generally clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

82°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

84°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

