Acadiana will enjoy a little break from the high humidity but not the heat this Thursday.





Temperatures this morning are in the lower 70s which is about 5° cooler compared to yesterday. Highs today should return to the low to mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be hot but not muggy as the humidity is lower due to a stalled front across the area. Rain chances are expected to stay slim to none but some activity is possible offshore.