Hot and Mostly Quiet Week but with Lower Humidity For Now

Monday is starting off slightly cooler and less humid for Acadiana with temperatures in the 70s to 60s! Acadiana is enjoying a little break from the typical summer humidity as dew points have fallen into the upper 60s, normally they run in the mid-70s this time of year. High temps are average as we top out at 93° later today.

Overall, the work week will see mostly quiet weather with typical August heat for Acadiana. Rain chances are expected to stay at 20-30% each day. Best chances for rain look to be on Wednesday and Thursday as another frontal boundary stalls out over the area. The weekend turns hotter with highs in the mid 90s.