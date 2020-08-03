Hot and Mostly Quiet Week but with Lower Humidity For Now

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Monday is starting off slightly cooler and less humid for Acadiana with temperatures in the 70s to 60s! Acadiana is enjoying a little break from the typical summer humidity as dew points have fallen into the upper 60s, normally they run in the mid-70s this time of year. High temps are average as we top out at 93° later today.

Overall, the work week will see mostly quiet weather with typical August heat for Acadiana. Rain chances are expected to stay at 20-30% each day. Best chances for rain look to be on Wednesday and Thursday as another frontal boundary stalls out over the area. The weekend turns hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar