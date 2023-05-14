We’ll see partly cloudy skies for today with temperatures rising. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s for this afternoon. Humidity levels will be high, so we will have a heat index to worry about as well. We’ll see some cumulus clouds in the sky throughout the day, but storm chances will be limited today and tomorrow, hovering in the 30% range. This is due to high pressure overhead, which limits atmospheric lift, lowering storm chances.

We get a little more energy aloft, which moves in for the mid-parts of this week. This will allow storm chances to increase slightly to about 30-40% Tuesday and Wednesday. Models have been more excited about delivering a front through the area for Wednesday night and Thursday. This could bring slightly drier air into the area by Thursday, with a morning start in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the mid-80s versus lower 90s. This drier air could temporarily lower rain chances Thursday and Friday as well, as the front slips into the northern Gulf. The normal summer pattern resumes, however, by the weekend.