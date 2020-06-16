Rain chances have been bumped up to 30% for this Tuesday as short range models show isolated showers and storms developing this afternoon as a backdoor cold front moves in from the east. Highs today will be back up in the low 90s, and it will be humid. Heat Index values could still reach the upper 90s. The weak cold front today should bring in slightly lower humidity Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures tonight as we drop down into the mid to upper 60s.
Hot and Humid Today with Isolated Rain Likely for the Afternoon
