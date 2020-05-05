Hot and Humid Today, Scattered Storms Likely Tonight

Acadiana will get an early taste of summer today with hot and humid weather. Temperatures for the afternoon are expected to reach into the upper 80s. The uncomfortable humidity levels will make it feel closer to 90-93°.

Scattered showers and storms will become likely this evening into tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area. Based on models this morning, I have raised rain chances to 50%. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” or Level 1 severe threat outlook. Severe risk should remain slim but a few storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds possible.