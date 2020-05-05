Hot and Humid Today, Scattered Storms Likely Tonight

1  of  2
Local
Acadiana will get an early taste of summer today with hot and humid weather. Temperatures for the afternoon are expected to reach into the upper 80s. The uncomfortable humidity levels will make it feel closer to 90-93°.

Scattered showers and storms will become likely this evening into tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area. Based on models this morning, I have raised rain chances to 50%. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” or Level 1 severe threat outlook. Severe risk should remain slim but a few storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds possible.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

