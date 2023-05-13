We’ll see partly cloudy skies for today with temperatures rising. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s for this afternoon. Humidity levels will be high, so we will have a heat index to worry about as well. We’ll see some cumulus clouds in the sky throughout the day, but storm chances will be limited today and tomorrow, hovering in the 20% range. This is due to high pressure overhead, which limits atmospheric lift, lowering storm chances.

We get a little more energy aloft, which moves in for the mid-parts of next week. This will allow storm chances to increase slightly to about 30-40% Wednesday and Thursday. Hot temperatures continue through the end of next week with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.