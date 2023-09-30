Hot temperatures continue across the area as a ridge of high pressure sits overhead. Highs will reach the mid-90s both today and tomorrow. We also have drier air across the region as we’re on the north side of a frontal boundary, which currently sits over the northern Gulf. The heat, along with dry conditions and easterly winds, could lead to the spread of wildfires, which is why the National Weather Service has put parts of the area under a RED FLAG WARNING. The burn ban has been modified in some parts of Acadiana, but exercise caution if you do burn, making sure it stays under control.

Highs will continue to remain in the lower 90s through Wednesday with drier air pushing lows into the upper 60s each morning. By the end of next week, a trough will approach the area from the west. This trough will be strong enough to push a front into the region by Thursday night and Friday. This front will first bring us a storm chance Thursday night, followed by a push of cooler air by next weekend.

Models differ on how strong this front will be and when exactly the coolest air will arrive, but at the very least, there are some signs we could get some relief from the heat. The European model is the most promising for Acadiana, pushing highs in the low-mid 80s and morning starts in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The GFS has backed off the front, stalling it near the area for next weekend.