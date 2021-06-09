Hospice of Acadiana CEO resigns, Board appoints interim CEO

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Members of the Board of Directors for Hospice of Acadiana have accepted the resignation of CEO Karl Broussard.

Michael LeJeune, Chief Operating Officer, has been named interim CEO and Hospice is beginning the process of selecting someone to permanently fill the CEO position.

In a press release, Hospice stated, “Our Board Members thank the Acadiana community for its continued support and trust in our mission as we resolve any issues that may be identified as a result of this review.”