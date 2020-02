ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Coordinator is looking for the owner of some horses that were found loose in Cecilia this morning (Friday).

Officials say they were found on Harold Stoute Road near Declouet Highway.

If you know who these horses belong to, please call 337-394-3071 or contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office through their Facebook page.