Homicide investigation underway in Eunice

EUNICE, La.- A 31-year-old Evangeline Parish man was found dead in the front yard of a home in Eunice early Friday morning.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the man’s body was found about 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Corn Street.

The identity of the victim is being not released pending notification of the family. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses, the chief said.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457- 2626 or report it to Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or at p3tips.com.

