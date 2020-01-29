Live Now
Homeowner shot, killed in Duson home invasion; suspect on the run

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Shanard Simmons, 33 of Duson was shot and killed in a home invasion Monday.

Authorities say a second person at the home in the 300 block of Bopamo Lane was not injured.

Savanna Guidry lives two doors away from where the shooting took place.

Guidry says she heard the noise that she later learned was gunfire.

“I didn’t think nothing of it because they have a big field over there and there’s always noise coming from there. It wasn’t until we saw all the cop lights through the windows.”

Guidry calls the death of her neighbor tragic for both the community and the Simmons family.

“The sweetest man ever. He was in a wheelchair. You see him every day going in the car.”

“Man, it’s just like a tragedy,” says resident Michael Robertson.

Barbershop owner Michael Robertson also lives in the neighborhood.

Robertson recalls seeing Shanard with his family or at the barbershop for a haircut.

“I use to see him every morning passing and sending the kids off to school. Good guy. Good guy.”

