NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A homeless, New Iberia woman has been arrested on a warrant for aggravated arson after allegedly starting a fire inside a vacant New Iberia home.

The incident, according to police, happened October 6 in the 600 block of St. Peter Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said U.S. Fire Marshals issued the warrant for Brooksie Lyn Romero, 29 of New Iberia.

Hughes said Romero was located a week later within city limits and arrested.

She is being held in the Iberia Parish jail with no bond.