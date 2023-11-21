ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of end of the year holiday events in areas of Acadiana.

This list will continue to be updates as more events are announced

Christmas Light Displays

Noel Acadian au Village

Acadiana Village / 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Dec. 1-23 / 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

$10 at gate, $8 in advance

Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll

Downtown Abbeville

Dec. 7 / 5:30-8 p.m.

Santa Claus, music, Christmas lights

Open to public

Christmas Parades

Sonic Christmas Parade

Downtown to the Oil Center

Dec. 3

Begins at Jefferson Street underpass/ 1 p.m.

Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade

611 S. Richard St.Delcambre, LA 70528

Dec. 9 / 6-9 p.m.

Open to public

Queen City Christmas Parade

Main StreetNew Iberia, LA 70560

Dec. 9 / Lee Street to Jefferson Street / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Open to public

Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade

2-4 p.m.

Open to public

Delcambre Christmas on the Bayou

Corner of Main St. and S. Pelloat to Delcambre Shrimp Festival Building

Dec. 1 / 12-4 p.m.

Open to public

Abbeville’s Cajun Christmas Celebration

Downtown Abbeville

Dec. 9 / 1-8 p.m.

Open to public

Christmas Concerts

Sounds of the Season with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

108 E Saint Peter St. New Iberia, LA 70560

Nov. 26 / 3-4:30 p.m.

Free admission

ECCBC Christmas Concert

311 Park Avenue Street Eunice, LA 70535

Dec. 7,8 / 7 p.m.

$5 for adults, $2 for children under 12

The Christmas Concert- Featuring Mark Broussard

Heymann Center 1373 S. College Rd. Lafayette, LA 70503

Dec. 14 / 7 p.m.

Prices vary, see website for details

Interactive Events

Victorian Christmas at Rip Van Winkle Gardens

5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd.New Iberia, LA 70560

Nov. 27-Dec. 31 / 9 a.m – 5 p.m

Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home Decorated for the Holiday Season

View website for prices

Twinkle Light Night

Children’s Museum of Acadiana / 201 E. Congress St. Lafayette, LA 70501

Dec. 1 / 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets $8 per person, $4 for members

Christmas Carnival
Downtown Lafayette, Parc International
Dec. 3, 2 p.m – 5 p.m.
Petting Zoo, Pony rides, face painting, fun jumps, cookie decorating, photos with Santa

Annual Dasher, Dancer, Prancer 5K Run

City of Carencro / 5115 N. University AvenueCarencro, LA 70520

Dec. 2 / 8 a.m.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

 Register for the race here

Youngsville on Ice

Youngsville Sports Complex

Opening day Nov. 26 / 10 a.m.

Ice Skating Rink, Live Bands, Holiday Shops, Food Trucks and Beverage Bars, Kids Activities, and much more

free-to-enter outdoor park, with free and paid activities for all ages

View website here

Christmas in Carencro

Carencro Community Center/Patriots Pavilion Downtown

Christmas Parade, 5K run, Candyland, Gift giveaway

Free to enter, food and drinks for sale

Friday night events rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12

