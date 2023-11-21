ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of end of the year holiday events in areas of Acadiana.

This list will continue to be updates as more events are announced

Christmas Light Displays

Noel Acadian au Village Acadiana Village / 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Dec. 1-23 / 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. $10 at gate, $8 in advance

Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll Downtown Abbeville Dec. 7 / 5:30-8 p.m. Santa Claus, music, Christmas lights Open to public

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christmas Parades

Sonic Christmas Parade Downtown to the Oil Center Dec. 3 Begins at Jefferson Street underpass/ 1 p.m.

Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade 611 S. Richard St.Delcambre, LA 70528 Dec. 9 / 6-9 p.m. Open to public

Queen City Christmas Parade Main StreetNew Iberia, LA 70560 Dec. 9 / Lee Street to Jefferson Street / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Open to public

Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade 2-4 p.m. Open to public

Delcambre Christmas on the Bayou Corner of Main St. and S. Pelloat to Delcambre Shrimp Festival Building Dec. 1 / 12-4 p.m. Open to public

Abbeville’s Cajun Christmas Celebration Downtown Abbeville Dec. 9 / 1-8 p.m. Open to public

Christmas Concerts

Sounds of the Season with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra 108 E Saint Peter St. New Iberia, LA 70560 Nov. 26 / 3-4:30 p.m. Free admission

ECCBC Christmas Concert 311 Park Avenue Street Eunice, LA 70535 Dec. 7,8 / 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12

The Christmas Concert- Featuring Mark Broussard Heymann Center 1373 S. College Rd. Lafayette, LA 70503 Dec. 14 / 7 p.m. Prices vary, see website for details

Interactive Events

Victorian Christmas at Rip Van Winkle Gardens 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd.New Iberia, LA 70560 Nov. 27-Dec. 31 / 9 a.m – 5 p.m Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home Decorated for the Holiday Season View website for prices

Twinkle Light Night

Children’s Museum of Acadiana / 201 E. Congress St. Lafayette, LA 70501

Dec. 1 / 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets $8 per person, $4 for members

Christmas Carnival

Downtown Lafayette, Parc International

Dec. 3, 2 p.m – 5 p.m.

Petting Zoo, Pony rides, face painting, fun jumps, cookie decorating, photos with Santa

Annual Dasher, Dancer, Prancer 5K Run City of Carencro / 5115 N. University AvenueCarencro, LA 70520 Dec. 2 / 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Register for the race here

Youngsville on Ice

Youngsville Sports Complex

Opening day Nov. 26 / 10 a.m.

Ice Skating Rink, Live Bands, Holiday Shops, Food Trucks and Beverage Bars, Kids Activities, and much more

free-to-enter outdoor park, with free and paid activities for all ages

View website here

Christmas in Carencro

Carencro Community Center/Patriots Pavilion Downtown

Christmas Parade, 5K run, Candyland, Gift giveaway

Free to enter, food and drinks for sale

Friday night events rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12

Latest Post