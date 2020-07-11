Live Now
Hit-and-run crash injures Vermilion Parish pedestrian, troopers looking for motorist

PERRY, La. (KLFY) — One person suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash near Perry, according to Louisiana State Troopers from Troop I.

TFC Thomas Gossen stated that the pedestrian was standing in the center of La. 82 shortly before 4:30 a.m. today. The pedestrian was just north of the Perry Bridge when an unknown vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests are pending. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

