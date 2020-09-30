Historic Breaux Bridge crawfish bridge will soon close for renovations

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The first bridge in Breaux Bridge was built in 1799.

A newer bridge now stands in its place hundreds of years later, and officials are making sure this landmark isn’t forgotten.

“This crawfish bridge is very significant to Breaux Bridge and probably one of the historical markers for this town. People recognize the crawfish bridge whenever they come across it,” DOTD District Engineer Administrator Michael DeSelle said.

The Bayou Teche bridge, also known as the crawfish bridge, will undergo renovations starting October 12.

“This bridge was built in 1951, so obviously it’s time for it to have a facelift. We do these kinds of things to our structures so we can extend their life,” DeSelle added.

He says this $4.8 million project will repair the electrical, structural and mechanical parts of the bridge. It will also be cleaned and repainted.

“This is part of our preservation program where we come and preserve these types of things so that we can extend the life. With it being built in 1951, that’s almost 70 years old, so it’s served a good life, and we want to continue to extend that life,” he told News Ten.

He estimates the bridge will be closed for about ten months while the renovations take place.

“We want the public to be aware that there’s a construction project going on here and to be safe when they’re driving in and around this area and recognize that there will be a detour in place. Although we do understand the inconvenience of the detour and shutting the bridge down, it is for a good reason so we can expedite the project and get it done as quickly as possible,” DeSelle said.