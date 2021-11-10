Hiring event in Lafayette brings together oil & gas companies, job candidates looking for work

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – More than two dozen oil & gas companies came to Lafayette on Wednesday, to hire new employees. The companies attending a hiring event say the labor market is tight, even for well-paying jobs in the energy sector.

“You tell them what you’ve done and your experience, and watch their eyes light up,” said Tim Robert, who has 20 years of experience in oil & gas. “They say I might have something you would be a good fit for.”

“You have to put yourself out there. It’s not going to fall in your lap,” said Jovan Garza, of Houston. Garza, and his friend Johnathan Nunez, came from Houston to get their foot in the door.

“You’ve got to risk it,” said Nunez.

27 oil and gas companies were at the event to recruit employees for all levels of work. However, it’s been a challenging job market. There are more jobs than there are people to fill them.

“So we’re having a really hard time trying to find people to fill those positions,” said Greg Leblanc, of Sparrow. “With the downturn, got out of it.”

“We rely on our reputation, and entice people to come,” said Breanne Brown, of Halliburton. “Let them know it’s not just the short-term. We want to develop you and your career. Get your foot in the door, and make your career goals long-term.”

The companies we spoke with are confident they found many potential employees at the event.

The event was organized by Rigzone, an online platform for oil and gas that connects job candidates and employers. Another hiring event is planned for February.