Higher Rain Chances for Acadiana this Tuesday

Scattered rain is already moving through Acadiana this morning as rain chances for the afternoon are expected to reach 60% to 70%.

Scattered showers and storms will be on and off for Acadiana today. We may see a break later this morning but another flare-up of activity should happen during the afternoon. Showers and storms look to be a bit more widespread during the second part of the day.

The clouds and rain will suppress temperatures a bit as highs will hover in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions should still very warm and muggy.

