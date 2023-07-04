A few showers are possible this evening, but the rain should be ending. Rain chances will be better tomorrow and Thursday, and it will be cooler with highs in the low 90s. Expect a good chance of rain Friday, then rain chances will come down for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
