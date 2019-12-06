High school student faces expulsion after passing out from THC gummies at school

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish student is facing expulsion after taking gummies laced with THC and passing out at Port Barre High School Tuesday.

The student, Keelan Semian, who took the gummies told News 10 they were given to him by a classmate during P.E.

Semian says he did not know the gummies were laced with THC when he ate them, but school officials say otherwise.

“They gonna have to give me a good reason — and the public — why they want to expel my son for being a victim. My son went to the hospital. That kid didn’t,” said the victim’s father, Johnny Guidry.

Semian was rushed to the hospital after several students saw him appear confused and disoriented and pass out.

“I don’t know why they’re trying to expel my son with this kid because he brought it over there, but I don’t think it’s going to go down like that. I’m not going to let it happen,” Guidry said.

Guidry says the Port Barre High School principal recommended expulsion after another student came forward, claiming they saw Semian purchasing the THC gummies in the hallway between classes.

Semian says that’s not what happened.

“We was in P.E. first hour, and the guy next to me had some gummy bear candy. I asked him for some. He gave me three, and I went to class. I started feeling bad. Next thing you know I was in the hospital,” Semain said.

Semian said he had no idea the gummies were laced with THC.

“I feel like I shouldn’t be expelled at all. Like, why would I be expelled?” Semian said.

Guidry says his son was the victim and doesn’t think he should be expelled for taking candy from another student.

“He didn’t bring it to school. He was the victim. That’s what I’m trying to get them to see. Why are you expelling him for having to go to the hospital?” Guidry said.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux says the incident is under investigation.

“The principals at the school and whoever else is involved in this, I really think that they are letting my son down,” Guidry said.

Semian and his father are meeting with the St. Landry Parish School Board at a hearing Monday to discuss the possible expulsion.