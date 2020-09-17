High Likelihood for Tropical Development in Southwestern Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is giving a 90% chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form in the southwestern Gulf over the next 48 hours. The next name on the list is Wilfred.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the path and how this system will develop because it will slowly meander around the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Impacts are possible across the U.S. Gulf Coast to the Mexican Gulf Coast but where, when, and how much is unknown at this time.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

New Iberia

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

