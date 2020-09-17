High Likelihood for Tropical Development in Southwestern Gulf





The National Hurricane Center is giving a 90% chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form in the southwestern Gulf over the next 48 hours. The next name on the list is Wilfred.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the path and how this system will develop because it will slowly meander around the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Impacts are possible across the U.S. Gulf Coast to the Mexican Gulf Coast but where, when, and how much is unknown at this time.