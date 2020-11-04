Higgins fends off three challengers to win third term in 3rd Congressional District

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Clay Higgins is headed to a third term in office after voters re-elected him outright tonight to the 3rd Congressional District with 68.6% of the vote. (95% of precincts reporting)

Higgins defeated three challengers:

Rob Anderson (D) — 11.4%

Braylon Harris (D) — 17.1%

Brandon LeLeux (Libertarian) – 2.8%

Despite a turbulent year for him on social media, including a Facebook post in which he threatened to shoot members of a group who were protesting the death of Trayford Pellerin, Higgins has avoided a runoff for the second election in a row. The 3rd Congressional District has been held by Republicans since 2011 and represents Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermillion parishes along with portions of St. Landry Parish.