Higgins cosponsors legislation to block Biden’s energy policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is cosponsoring three pieces of legislation that would protect Louisiana energy jobs, block President Biden’s ability to ban new energy leases on federal lands and waters, and authorize the Keystone XL pipeline. The bills are H.R. 522, the Conservation Funding Protection Act; H.R. 543, the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act; and the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Act.



The Conservation Funding Protection Act would require annual lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico region of the outer Continental Shelf, protecting offshore drilling activity and funding for related conservation efforts.



The POWER Act would prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy departments from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without congressional approval.



The Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Act would authorize the Keystone XL project and clarify that a presidential permit is not required for the construction, connection, operation, or maintenance of the outlined pipeline and border facilities.



Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:



“President Biden’s energy policies are destroying American jobs and economic activity. The Conservation Funding Protection Act, the POWER Act, and the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Act would reassert congressional authority and override Biden’s job-killing executive actions. The oil and gas industry is critical to Louisiana’s economy as well as our coastal restoration efforts. We’re battling to protect oil and gas jobs, drilling opportunities, and the related economic benefits for our state.”