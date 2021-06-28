Higgins among congressmen joining Trump for visit to Mexican border

McALLEN, Tx. (KLFY) — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said on Twitter this morning that he will be joining a Republican delegation with former U.S. Pres. Donald Trump to visit the Mexican border on Wednesday.

I’ll be joining President Trump at the border in McAllen, TX this week to discuss strategic plans for restoring order and protecting America’s sovereignty through solid law enforcement. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) June 28, 2021

Politico.com reported last week that around a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee will join the former president for the trip. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the committee, bashed current Pres. Joe Biden for the current migration situation at the border.

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” Banks said in a statement. “That’s why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also expected to attend, according to Politico.

Louisiana Democrats attacked Higgins’ decision to go to Texas, calling it “another act of political theater.”

“Congressman Clay Higgins has completely failed the people of Lake Charles and Louisiana’s third congressional district,” said Ben Riggs, Communications Director for the Louisiana Democratic Party. “It’s been ten months since Hurricane Laura made landfall and left a path of destruction in her wake. Higgins has repeatedly failed to get the people of Lake Charles the help they need or even make an effort to be present. Higgins not only seems to have forgotten who he works for, but what state he represents and who the President is.”