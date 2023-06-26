(KLFY) — Independence Day fireworks have been a tradition from the very beginning of our nation, at the suggestion of John Adams, one of the authors of the Declaration of Independence. Adams wrote the following in a letter to his wife, Abigail, dated July 2, 1776, about the upcoming first Independence Day:

“It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

On July 4, 1777, a ship docked in the Philadelphia harbor did a 13 gunshot salute representing the 13 colonies. That night, fireworks began and ended with 13 rockets.

Independence Day was proclaimed a national holiday by Congress in 1870.

Adams would be happy to note that firework shows are happening throughout Acadiana to celebrate Independence Day. Here is a list of events that include a firework display in the area:

If you know of any July 4 firework displays in Acadiana not on this list, please let us know via email at news@klfy.com.

Lafayette Parish

City of Scott’s Independence Day Celebration June 30 Begins at 6 p.m., fireworks to start at sundown Free food, music, kids activities and door prizes

Youngsville Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration July 3 Begins at 5 p.m., fireworks to start at sundown Music, family-friendly activities and pop up vendors

Broussard Independence Festival July 4 Begins at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m. Family-friendly activities, hot dog eating contest and live music



Acadia Parish

Red, Rice and Blue – Eunice July 4 Begins at 10 a.m., fireworks to start at 9 p.m. Live music, BBQ cook-off, games



Vermilion Parish

Erath 4th of July Celebration June 30 – July 4 Fun run, water fights, parade, live music and a street fair Fireworks on July 4 at 9 p.m.



Jefferson Davis Parish

Jennings Stars & Stripes Celebration and Fireworks Show July 1 Begins at 5 p.m., fireworks to start at sundown BBQ contest, food trucks, market and games



St. Mary Parish

Red, White and Blue Boat Parade – Morgan City July 4 Parade begins at 3 p.m., fireworks to start at 9 p.m.



St. Landry Parish