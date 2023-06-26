(KLFY) — Independence Day fireworks have been a tradition from the very beginning of our nation, at the suggestion of John Adams, one of the authors of the Declaration of Independence. Adams wrote the following in a letter to his wife, Abigail, dated July 2, 1776, about the upcoming first Independence Day:

“It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

On July 4, 1777, a ship docked in the Philadelphia harbor did a 13 gunshot salute representing the 13 colonies. That night, fireworks began and ended with 13 rockets.

Independence Day was proclaimed a national holiday by Congress in 1870.

Adams would be happy to note that firework shows are happening throughout Acadiana to celebrate Independence Day. Here is a list of events that include a firework display in the area:

