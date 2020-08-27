Here’s how to report, get updates on power outages ahead of Hurricane Laura

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) To report a power outage or get information about power outages in your area through Slemco, Cleco, Entergy or LUS, see the links below.

SLEMCO – To report a power outage from anywhere on SLEMCO’s system, dial: 1-888-275-3626 or click here

CLECO – To report a power outage from anywhere on CLECO’s system, dial: 1-800-622-6537 or click here

ENTERGY– To report a power outage from anywhere on ENTERGY’S system, dial: 1-800-368-3749 or click here

LUS – To report a power outage from anywhere on the LUS system, call 337-291-9200 or click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar