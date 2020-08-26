Here’s how LCG wants you to properly dispose of your hurricane debris

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The worst part of hurricanes is their dangerous unpredictability, which could leave local residents with debris once the storm has passed. Lafayette Consolidated Government is asking residents to sort that debris for pickup.

Because area landfills are permitted to accept certain materials, not all flood debris is taken to the same location.

“In 2016, when flooding devastated areas of Lafayette Parish, debris was piled up which made it difficult to determine which type of landfill items needed to be transferred to,” Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said. “We want to help residents avoid that.”

Specifically, hazardous waste needs to be separated from the rest of the debris.

“In 2016, large, unseparated piles and materials placed in black, plastic bags presented a challenge when crews picked up debris,” said Foret. LCG is asking residents to separate their debris and not place them in trash bags

SEPARATE INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES (Do not place items in bags)

Electronics : Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player

: Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player Large Appliances : Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher

: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher Hazardous Waste : Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas

: Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas Vegetative Debris : Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants

: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants Construction Debris : Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing

: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging

Debris Placement Guidelines