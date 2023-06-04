St. Landry Parish (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I respond to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 71 north of Louisiana Highway 361 in St. Landry Parish shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities confirm the crash claimed the life of Melissa A. DeJean, 55 of Henderson.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as DeJean was driving north on LA 71.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered the ditch on the west side of the road. Troopers report that after leaving the roadway, DeJean’s vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, causing DeJean to be ejected.

LSP states that DeJean was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.