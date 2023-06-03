St. Martinville, LA (KLFY) -Sheriff Becket Breaux reports the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash Friday at 6:33pm.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Henderson Levee Road, in Henderson.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Luke Robert Ragas, 23, Henderson was traveling south on Henderson Levee Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail.

According to authorities, Ragas was subsequently transported to a local hospital and shortly after arrival, he was pronounced deceased.