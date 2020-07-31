Help for those facing eviction from their homes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There is help for people facing eviction in Acadiana.

Acadiana Legal Services Corporation and Hancock Whitney are partnering together to provide eviction relief aid. They are providing $30,000.00 in relief assistance to those in low- and moderate-income households who have experienced job loss, furlough, or a reduction in hours of work or pay due to the economic impacts. “So many of our fellow citizens will soon be facing homelessness due to the disruptions in their income caused by the coronavirus. This same lack of income will make then unable to afford legal help when facing eviction or foreclosure,” said Gregory Landry, ALSC Executive Director. “Hancock Whitney’s generous support will enable us to help more people avoid losing their homes and stabilize their families until they can return to work and covering their housing costs.”

Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger said the bank’s commitment to housing relief and legal services comes at a critical time as many local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint have begun, or will soon begin, to lift rental and eviction moratoriums. “Over the past few months, we have been faced with unprecedented impacts to our local, state, and national economies,” said Schneckenburger. “At Hancock Whitney, our institution is anchored in values, reinforced with resilience, and focused on opportunity. It is important to us that we partner with local organizations to help preserve the incomes of our neighbors, so they have every opportunity to recover.”

If you’re an individual seeking assistance, visit https://www.la-law.org/ for more information.