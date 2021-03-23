Heavy Showers and Storms Likely Today with a Low Severe Threat

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Acadiana until 1:00 pm today. In my opinion, Evangeline Parish should be included in this Watch as well.

Heavy showers and storms will be likely through much of the morning hours before rain chances decrease during the afternoon Estimated rainfall totals are 1″ to 3″ inches for much of Acadiana with isolated higher amounts above 4″ inches. Areas receiving more than 3″ inches of rain today could see localized flash flooding.

On top of the flash flooding threat for Acadiana, there is a very low risk for severe weather. A couple of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and/or a weak tornado.

