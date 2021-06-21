Heavy Rain Threat to Start Workweek

Higher rain chances are expected over the next few days for Acadiana and some storms have a threat for heavy rains.

A few showers are moving through Acadiana this Monday morning, mostly for our coastal parishes. Showers and storms become more likely for the area this afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, humid, cloudy, and breezy as temperatures hover in the mid-80s.

The storms today will be slow-moving and could produce heavy rains. Hi-Resolution models are showing isolated hot spots that could see 6″ inches of rain or more today. Localized flash flooding is a threat we will have to monitor throughout the day.