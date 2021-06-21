Heavy Rain Threat to Start Workweek

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Higher rain chances are expected over the next few days for Acadiana and some storms have a threat for heavy rains.

A few showers are moving through Acadiana this Monday morning, mostly for our coastal parishes. Showers and storms become more likely for the area this afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, humid, cloudy, and breezy as temperatures hover in the mid-80s.

The storms today will be slow-moving and could produce heavy rains. Hi-Resolution models are showing isolated hot spots that could see 6″ inches of rain or more today. Localized flash flooding is a threat we will have to monitor throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain

Abbeville

77°F Rain Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

79°F Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

79°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

79°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
74°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

81°F Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
75°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar