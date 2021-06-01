Heavy rain possible through the next week, first day of hurricane season

Local
Posted: / Updated:

An unsettled weather pattern is beginning to take shape across the area as an upper-level trough noses into the area. Southwesterly flow aloft will swing multiple disturbances into the area through the weekend with moisture levels remaining high.

A combination of these features will be enough to spark widespread storms each afternoon as the atmosphere destabilizes due to daytime heating. Rain coverage will be 40-60% Wednesday through next Tuesday. Storms could be slow-moving and efficient rain-producers, especially this weekend. This could lead to some ponding on the roadways and flash flooding as some storms could dump 1.5-2 inches per hour in spots. Cumulatively, rainfall totals of 3-6 inches could be possible through early next week, with isolated higher amounts.

TROPICAL SEASON…..

Today marks the first official day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. June is typically a quiet month, but any tropical formation usually occurs in the southern Gulf of Mexico or the western Caribbean, very close to the Inter-tropical Convergence Zone. These disturbances are usually large and disorganized but can produce flooding rains.

Activity usually begins to pick up in late July or early August, with the peak of the season being in early September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Opelousas

79°F Rain Shower Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar