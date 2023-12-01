We round of storms moved through overnight and produced gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Radar estimates show a swath of 3-7 inches of rainfall accumulation across Jeff Davis, Vermilion, Acadia, and Lafayette parishes. These are radar estimates and not ground truth, but are likely close to reality as continuous and prolonged rainfall rates of 1.5-2″ per hour caused street flooding. These storms are in the process of moving out of the area and rainfall rates have decreased across areas that saw the most rainfall overnight. This should help the water to recede through the morning hours. The line of storms could still produce gusty winds this morning, but the severe weather has also diminished across the area, with only a level one risk put in for this morning.

We may get a break through most of today with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s later this afternoon.

High-resolution models agree on another batch of storms developing later this evening across the region. This complex doesn’t appear to have the stalling qualities of the overnight storms, but an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall could be possible in spots.

Scattered showers and storms may linger through the first half of Saturday before finally ending Saturday night.

By Sunday, the nose of the trough will finally bypass us. This will give us northwesterly flow aloft, which should bring cooler and drier air back into the area. This sets the stage for a nice week next week with sunny skies and highs mostly in the 60s.