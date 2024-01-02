Rain will be likely overnight, and it may be heavy at times. Lows will be in the mid 40s. The rain will move out early tomorrow morning, and we may see some sun during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60°. The rain returns Friday and a few inches of rain will be possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. As of now, the weekend looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect more rain Monday. ~ Chief Meteorolgist Heath Morton
