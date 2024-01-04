It will be a cool night with lows in the mid 40s. Clouds increase late tonight, and we will see showers and storms likely Friday. The severe weather threat looks low, but we may see 1-3″ of rain. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday and a mostly sunny sky Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s. More storms arrive Monday, and a few storms may be strong to severe. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton